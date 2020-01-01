Indian Gymnast Dipa Karmakar's Sensational Show At Rio 2016 | Athlete Highlights

Dipa Karmakar’s success at Rio 2016 not only helped etch her name in the history books but also helped breathe a new lease of life into the sport of Gymnastics in India. Famously known for her magnificent performance in ‘the Vault’, she got a standing ovation for pulling off the ‘Produnova’ in the finals. She narrowly missed out on a podium spot finishing 4th, but she surely won the hearts of millions back home. Here’s a look back at Dipa Karmakar's journey at Rio 2016.

