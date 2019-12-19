BTS Is Raising Awareness For Climate Change!

Published on Dec 19, 2019

I thought we couldn’t possibly love BTS more, but now they are saving the world by combating climate change. I mean as if they needed another impressive accomplishment to add to this year’s resume!What’s up? It’s Emile Ennis Jr. here with Clevver News and it was just announced that the boys of BTS are the new global ambassadors of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship.And in case you’re like me and had no idea what that was before BTS had something to do with it, it’s an electric street racing series.And BTS is joining forces with Formula E to help promote the benefits of electric vehicles and the role they can play in combating climate change. Now that’s something I can get behind!BTS obviously gives back in a lot of different ways, we know that these guys are no stranger to charity and philanthropy.But now, they are using their platform in an effort to shine a light on specific social issues like addressing air pollution.The announcement said quote, “With air pollution presenting the single largest environmental risk to human health today and causing more deaths each year than smoking cigarettes (according to the World Health Organization), both Formula E and BTS hope to inspire the next generation and millions of young fans to embrace clean energy and become future drivers of electric vehicles.Again, yet another way BTS is looking out for their fans and supporting important causes.Formula E went on to say quote, “We are delighted to announce BTS as a global ambassador of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship. BTS has cultivated an engaged fan base that is highly passionate about social issues and we share a common desire to raise awareness of the threat of climate change.”And the BTS guys are certainly not the first celebs to work with Formula E to help with climate change.In their statement they also said that quote, “Leonardo DiCaprio, Diane Kruger, Orlando Bloom and others have joined us at previous E-Prix races, and we look forward to working with BTS to continue to promote sustainability and the electric movement.”So clearly BTS is in great company.But like I said before, this is hardly the first time BTS has partnered with an organization that’s doing great work for the world.As a group, BTS has previously teamed up with UNICEF and spoken in front of the UN about the importance of self-love for global youth.And individually they do a lot of great work too.To celebrate his birthday earlier this year, RM donated over $80,000 to Seoul Samsung School which specializes in education for hearing-impaired students. His donation was to help those students with music education. J-Hope has donated to the Child Fund Korea multiple times. In December 2018, he donated $133,000 and at the time he requested the donation be private. Then, in February 2019, he donated another $89,000.In 2014, Suga promised his fans that if he became successful he would buy beef for fans. When he turned 25, he kept his promise and donated beef to 39 orphanages. The next year, Suga donated $88,000 to the Korea Pediatric Cancer Foundation. From 2016 to 2018, Jimin covered the cost of uniforms for graduates of Busan Hodong Elementary School. And after the school closed, he donated the uniforms to the graduates and provided autographs for the students.And fans all know how involved Jin is with UNICEF even outside BTS’s involvement. And again, those are just SOME of the ways the BTS guys give back. We obviously can’t cover everything they do, but they are amazing.It’s awesome to see them all working together on this E Formula partnership for a cause they care about.We need everyone to be as philanthropic as BTS and the world would definitely be a better place. And we can’t talk about BTS right now without mentioning that Suga just became the fourth K-Pop solo act to score a Top 10 hit on the pop sales chart.Last week, when Halsey released two songs from her upcoming album Manic, she shared both her own song “Finally // Beautiful Stranger” and “Suga’s Interlude.”“Suga’s Interlude” is a collab with both BTS and one of its members, Suga, who is also credited individually on the track.And this week, the song jumped from Number 24, where it debuted, to Number 9 on Billboard’s Pop Digital Song Sales chart.So now that he’s inside the top 10 on the Pop Digital Song Sales chart with “Suga’s Interlude,” Suga becomes just the fourth. Korean soloist to enter the top 10 ranks on that chart.Yet again, another BTS member making history. We love to see it.







