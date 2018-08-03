Student protest in Dhaka, Bangladesh

Published on Aug 3, 2018

Thousands of students have been protesting in Bangladesh after two teenagers waiting at a roadside were killed by a speeding bus on Sunday.

On Thursday the government ordered schools to shut down.

The protesters have been blocking the roads and chanting slogans against the government for failing to enforce traffic laws and control reckless driving.

The government has promised to look into road safety reforms.

Authorities have arrested three drivers and the owner of the bus involved in Sunday's accident.