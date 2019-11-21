I just put it in a bottle. ZELTS, a gypsy cooks. Gipsy cuisine.

Галина Кухня
1.23M
1,669,793 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Nov 21, 2019

Recipe:

Pork knuckle - 2 pcs. (2.5 kg.)
Garlic - 4 cloves
Pepper - 1/2 tsp

For cooking shanks ^
Water - 1.5 liters
Salt - 1 tbsp
Onion-1 pc.
Bay leaf - 2 pcs.
Allspice - 3 amount
Black - 10 pcs.

Enjoy your meal!

======================================

Music:
https://clck.ru/FZzu3

======================================

Our channel "This is such a gypsy family":
https://goo.gl/4KgYoG

======================================

My Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/galina_kuhnya/

My VK group:
https://vk.com/club166183912

I am VKontakte:
https://vk.com/galariua

======================================

Collaboration and Advertising:
https://goo.gl/2VqipB

Write VKontakte:
https://goo.gl/S63fBT

Or by mail:
garik.gudenko@gmail.com

============================================

Who are interested in how gypsies live or the gypsy theme, welcome to the VKontakte group: https://vk.com/clubgypsytheme

============================================

Link for connecting to Freedom media network:
https://www.freedom.tm/via/GalinaKuhnya

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to