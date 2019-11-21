I just put it in a bottle. ZELTS, a gypsy cooks. Gipsy cuisine.

Watch Queue
Recipe:
Pork knuckle - 2 pcs. (2.5 kg.)
Garlic - 4 cloves
Pepper - 1/2 tsp
For cooking shanks ^
Water - 1.5 liters
Salt - 1 tbsp
Onion-1 pc.
Bay leaf - 2 pcs.
Allspice - 3 amount
Black - 10 pcs.
Enjoy your meal!
