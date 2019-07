Published on Jul 29, 2019

1,100 drones stage an amazing light show in the old town of Weishan in Yunnan, China, as the town celebrates the traditional torch festival.

The torch festival is a major event for the Yi people and is celebrated on the 24th or 25th day of the sixth month of the Yi calendar.

People carry flaming torches to drive away bad luck and wish for good harvest. The festival also presents an opportunity for young people to meet their potential spouses.