EXCLUSIVE: Behind-the-scenes at the FIFA eClub World Cup

Published on Mar 21, 2019

Take a glimpse behind-the-scenes at the FIFA eClub World Cup 2019, the official eFootball club world championship. Involving 16 of the world’s best eFootball clubs, this year’s FIFA eClub World Cup took place on 9 and 10 February with KiNG eSports – Nicolas “KiNG nicolas99fc” Villalba and Donovan “KiNG Tekkz” Hunt – claiming the top prize.



The next eFootball event hosted by FIFA will take place on April 13 & 14 in London: The FIFA eNations Cup will involve 20 of the world’s top eFootball nations.

More information: https://www.fifa.com/fifaeworldcup/fi...



