Gigi Hadid REVEALS Fears & Escaping Fame!

Published on Mar 17, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



#GigiHadid #KendallJenner #KaceyMusgraves



Gigi Hadid just had the interview of a lifetime. Some of her A-List friends like Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, Kasey Musgraves, and more got to ask Gigi the hard hitting questions and she opened up about everything from living on a farm to going skydiving.



What’s up? It’s Emile Ennis Jr. here with Clevver News and if you had the opportunity to ask one of your favorite celebs like Gigi Hadid one question, what would you ask her?



Well, while we won’t be the ones asking Gigi questions, for a new cover story with Harper’s Bazaar she recruited eight of her most famous friends to interview her.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr