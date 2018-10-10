🇸🇦What happened to Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi? | Inside Story

Published on Oct 10, 2018

On the afternoon of Tuesday October 2 2018, Jamal Khashoggi walked into the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul.

His fiancee who was waiting for him outside, says he never came out.

Now, we know more about what may have happened.

The New York Times says Khashoggi was murdered inside the Saudi consulate.

Turkish media have published pictures of what they say-- are the agents --sent to kill him.

But the Saudis insist he left the building.



So, what happened inside the Saudi consulate?









Presenter: Hoda Abdel-Hamid





Guests:



Ali Al-Ahmed - Director, Gulf Affairs Institute.



Chris Phillips - Former Head of the UK national Counter-errorism Security Office.



Sabah Al-Khozai - Lecturer, Bristol College.



