Will Iran respond to Israel's attacks? | Inside Story

Published on Aug 26, 2019

Israel has been blamed for a string of attacks against Iranian-allied forces in three countries over the weekend.

That's raised tensions across the Middle East.

Early on Monday, three Israeli air strikes reportedly hit a base belonging to a Palestinian group in Lebanon - in the town of Qusaya near the border with Syria.

Those attacks came a day after two Israeli drones caused damage in Lebanon's capital, Beirut.

One hit a building housing the media office of Iranian-backed Hezbollah in the city's southern suburbs.

Another Israeli drone exploded in the air, in the same area.

And on Saturday, Israeli forces carried out drone attacks in Iraq and Syria.

One is reported to have killed a fighter from Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces.

Israel did not respond to accusations that its assault killed at least one fighter from Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces.

But Benjamin Netanyahu says an operation in Damascus which triggered Syrian anti-aircraft fire, was to prevent a drone attack on Israel by Iran.

So, why is Benjamin Netanyahu escalating tension with Tehran?



Presenter: Martine Dennis



Guests

Seth Frantzman, Middle East Analyst Jerusalem Post.

Mohammad Marandi, Iranian Political Analyst and Professor at University of Tehran.

Sami Hamdi, Editor-in-Chief of the National Interest journal.



Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/



#Aljazeeraenglish

#News

#InsideStory

#Israel

#Iran