Exposing the fascist forces behind Bolivia's US-backed coup - with Max Blumenthal

Max Blumenthal discusses the fascist and Christian extremist forces leading the military coup against Bolivia's elected President Evo Morales, which had support from the US, Brazil, and Colombia.This is an excerpt from The Grayzone's November 12 livestream on Bolivia: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fbsKi...Read our reports:- Bolivia coup led by Christian fascist paramilitary leader and millionaire – with foreign supporthttps://thegrayzone.com/2019/11/11/bo...- Top Bolivian coup plotters trained by US military’s School of the Americas, served as attachés in FBI police programshttps://thegrayzone.com/2019/11/13/bo...||| The Grayzone |||Find more reporting at https://thegrayzone.comSupport our original journalism at Patreon: https://patreon.com/grayzoneTwitter: https://twitter.com/grayzoneprojectFacebook: https://facebook.com/thegrayzoneMinds: https://minds.com/thegrayzone
