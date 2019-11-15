Exposing the fascist forces behind Bolivia's US-backed coup - with Max Blumenthal

Published on Nov 15, 2019

Max Blumenthal discusses the fascist and Christian extremist forces leading the military coup against Bolivia's elected President Evo Morales, which had support from the US, Brazil, and Colombia.

This is an excerpt from The Grayzone's November 12 livestream on Bolivia: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fbsKi...

Read our reports:
- Bolivia coup led by Christian fascist paramilitary leader and millionaire – with foreign support
https://thegrayzone.com/2019/11/11/bo...
- Top Bolivian coup plotters trained by US military’s School of the Americas, served as attachés in FBI police programs
https://thegrayzone.com/2019/11/13/bo...

