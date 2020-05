Published on May 15, 2020

Enjoy this look back at all goals the US-American Women's football team has scored at the 2012 Summer Olympic Games in London on their road to the Olympic Gold Medal! The Top Scorer of Team USA was Abby Wambach with 5 goals scored in total. Enjoy watching!



