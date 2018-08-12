Brazil v. Korea DPR - FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup France 2018 - Match 19

Published on Aug 12, 2018

Korea DPR got goals at the end of each half to defeat Brazil 2-1 in Concarneau on Sunday and claim a spot in the quarter-finals at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup France 2018 as runners-up in Group B.



