Brazil v. Korea DPR - FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup France 2018 - Match 19

FIFATV
7M
2,720 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Aug 12, 2018

Korea DPR got goals at the end of each half to defeat Brazil 2-1 in Concarneau on Sunday and claim a spot in the quarter-finals at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup France 2018 as runners-up in Group B.

More from France 2018:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Follow all the action from France across the FIFA Platforms:
👉 http://www.youtube.com/fifa
👉 https://www.facebook.com/fifawomenswo...
👉 https://www.twitter.com/fifawwc
👉 https://www.fifa.com/u20womensworldcup/

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to