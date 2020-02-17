Ed Sheeran Has The Weirdest Jobs!

Published on Feb 17, 2020

Today is Ed Sheeran’s 29th birthday and while we all know and love Ed for his soothing, beautiful voice, he’s actually got a lot of jobs outside of music that you might not know about.



What’s up guys? It’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and happy birthday Ed Sheeran! We love you and your music more than words can say.



For real, Ed’s song “Shape Of You” will always be one of my faves.



But when it comes to new music, we aren’t expecting much any time soon.



Ed has been laying low recently after announcing he’s decided to take an extended break away from music to spend time with his wife Cherry and to travel.



Ed shared the news about his hiatus on Christmas Eve, but assured fans he will be back, after he sees 'more of the world'.



He also changed his IG photo to say BRB.



So clearly he’s off the grid when it comes to music.



But what you might not know about Ed is that he’s got LOTS of other business ventures going for him outside of writing and singing music.



Ed happens to be a big wig in the London property game.



Earlier this month the Sun reported that Ed is a London landlord owning 27 properties worth £57million pounds which in US currency that’s around $75million dollars!



Seriously who knew that Ed owned enough London addresses to fill a Monopoly board.



He recently purchased five more properties to get him to that 27, and an insider revealed why they think it’s a smart move on Ed’s part.



The source said quote, “The amount of money he’s invested in property is staggering, but it’s a drop in the ocean compared to the £600million he earned from his ‘Divide Tour’. And it’s certainly a shrewd move to invest in property in the capital.”



And apparently Ed rents out a number of the properties in London, which include fancy houses and flats.



Sooo technically Ed Sheeran could be your landlord?



I think I need to look into this because that would be a major upgrade from the landlord I have now, and HELLO I would technically be living under Ed’s Sheeran’s roof.



Alright moving on because Ed doesn’t just own property in the form of homes.



He also owns a pub/restaurant in the Notting Hill area of London called Bertie Blossoms, named after his wife Cherry.



Ed announced the news of his restaurant late last year on Instagram writing quote, “Me and Stuart Camp have opened up our own bar in London. It’s called @bertie_blossoms, and it’s on Portobello road, opposite Pizza East. Good beer & good food. Pop in when you have time, hope you like it !”



The space also doubles as a music venue so I’m sure when Ed does decide to get back to music he will be dropping in for some impromptu performances.



Ed also owns the apartments above the pub to avoid noise complaints and apparently because he is a real estate BOSS!



Alright, moving on from property to another one of Ed’s quieter passions.



Some of you probably know this but Ed has had his fair share of acting roles.



He made his acting debut back in 2014 with a cameo as himself on a New Zealand soap opera.



Then the cameos continued in both TV and film on NBC, FX, and more.



But in July 2017, he made possibly his biggest cameo to date. He appeared in a scene on Game of Thrones opposite Maisie Williams AKA Arya Stark.



And we even got to hear a little bit of his swoon worthy voice during this scene.



And if that wasn’t enough for you, Ed also had a cameo as a stormtrooper in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker!



So clearly he’s found a genius way to insert himself into some of his favorite shows and movies in the form of cameos.



And this is 100% what we would do if we were famous, so props to you Ed.



Ok so shifting, slightly back to music…



You might not know that Ed had his own record label and subsequent YouTube Channel.



In March 2015, Ed announced he was setting up a record label, Gingerbread Man Records, with Warner Music Group.



He signed two artists from the UK, one of which, Jamie Lawson, earned a number one spot on the UK albums chart.



So clearly Ed has plenty going on during his break from music and I can only imagine what he’s gonna add to his resume next.



But most importantly he does seem to be spending a lot of time with his loved ones and was just spotted out celebrating his birthday in London with his wife and some friends.



And that’s what we love to see! Happy birthday Ed!



After this list of other jobs Ed holds down, I’m curious to hear what you think about them?!?





