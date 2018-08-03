FIFA eWorld Cup 2018 - Day 2 REVIEW

FIFATV
7M
472 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Aug 3, 2018

Spencer FC talks us through an exciting second day of action at the FIFA eWorld Cup 2018. Our final four are confirmed - who will be crowned Champion?

Check out FIFA on YouTube’s most popular videos: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

Please subscribe to FIFA on YouTube to stay updated on daily releases: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpcT...

Other FIFA Social Media Channels:
👉 http://www.youtube.com/fifa
👉 http://www.facebook.com/fifaeworldcup
👉 http://www.twitter.com/fifaeworldcup
👉 http://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup
👉www.fifa.com/fifaeworlcup

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to