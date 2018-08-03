FIFA eWorld Cup 2018 - Day 2 REVIEW

Published on Aug 3, 2018

Spencer FC talks us through an exciting second day of action at the FIFA eWorld Cup 2018. Our final four are confirmed - who will be crowned Champion?



Check out FIFA on YouTube’s most popular videos: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



Please subscribe to FIFA on YouTube to stay updated on daily releases: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpcT...



Other FIFA Social Media Channels:

👉 http://www.youtube.com/fifa

👉 http://www.facebook.com/fifaeworldcup

👉 http://www.twitter.com/fifaeworldcup

👉 http://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup

👉www.fifa.com/fifaeworlcup