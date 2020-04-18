Resident Evil 3 Review - The Aliens sequel to RE2 Remake's Alien

Published on Apr 18, 2020

If RE2 Remake is Alien, then Resident Evil 3 Remake is Aliens. It's ridiculous, over-the-top, visceral, and short, creating a more dazzling cinematic game that thrills instead of terrifies.

TImestamps:

0:12 | What to Expect: Combat, Action, and More
5:05 | Animations
6:13 | Environments
8:12 | Review Score

This isn't a totally faithful recreation of the 1999 classic, nor does it follow the footsteps of Resident Evil 2 Remake. RE3 is more chaotic and some points absurd, but it delivers where it counts: Smooth combat, immaculate visuals, creepy atmospheres, and riveting gameplay.

RE3 Remake has an identity crisis that thrives from duality. Carlos and Jill are like yin and yang, and their segments contrast one another nicely. RE3 is all the better for the new action focus.

WHAT'S HOT

• Crazy over-the-top action sequences
• Combat is overall tight and fluid
• Graphics, animations, and environments are immaculate[/li]
• Characters have personality
• Jill steals the show with her bluster and devil-may-care attitude
• Extremely memorable scenes
• Retains horror themes without compromising action focus

WHAT'S NOT

• It is short, around 4.5 hours
• Very linear, choices are taken out
• Combat sequences can get cluttered
• Nemesis never feels like a threat

