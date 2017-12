Published on Dec 1, 2017

A series of daytime photos were taken by ESA astronaut Paolo Nespoli to create this time-lapse of the Earth from California to Mexico as seen from the Space Station .



ESA astronaut Paolo Nespoli in currently working and living on board the International Space Station as part of the Italian Space Agency’s long-duration VITA mission.



Follow the VITA mission: http://blogs.esa.int/VITAmission/

Connect with Paolo via http://paolonespoli.esa.int