Published on Jul 22, 2019

At the London Olympics 2012, Mary Killman and Mariya Koroleva were the only American women to compete in Artistic Swimming. Enjoy their performance to Aretha Franklin's "Think".



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOlympic



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com