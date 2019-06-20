2019 China Uncensored Fan Meet-up In Hong Kong: The Video

Published on Jun 20, 2019

In the midst of the largest protests in Hong Kong history, brave China Uncensored fans come out to say hello. If it looks like I'm crying, it's just the tear gas in the air, I swear.



YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!

https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored



We also accept bitcoin!

http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/



Make sure to share this video with your friends!

__

Subscribe for updates:

https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensor...



__

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensored

Instagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensored



or check out the China Unscripted Podcast!

http://chinaunscripted.libsyn.com/

__

© All Rights Reserved.