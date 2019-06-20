2019 China Uncensored Fan Meet-up In Hong Kong: The Video

China Uncensored
806K
1,088 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jun 20, 2019

In the midst of the largest protests in Hong Kong history, brave China Uncensored fans come out to say hello. If it looks like I'm crying, it's just the tear gas in the air, I swear.

YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!
https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored

We also accept bitcoin!
http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/

Make sure to share this video with your friends!
__
Subscribe for updates:
https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensor...

__
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensored
Instagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensored

or check out the China Unscripted Podcast!
http://chinaunscripted.libsyn.com/
__
© All Rights Reserved.

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to