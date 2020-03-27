Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock Reveals BIZARRE Relationship With Boyfriend!

Published on Mar 27, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



#LittleMix #LeighAnnePinnock #AndreGray



The ladies of Little Mix just opened up about their friendship, fame, and their relationships, revealing that their personal lives are anything but normal.



What’s up? It’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News bringing you all the celebrity news updates from my at-home Clevver studio as we continue to practice social distancing. And Little Mix recently sat down for a tell all interview with our sister magazine Cosmopolitan.



They opened up about everything from their split with Simon Cowell’s record label to their romantic lives.



And Leigh-Anne Pinnock in particular spoke about her relationship with her boyfriend, soccer player Andre Gray.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad