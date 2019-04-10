LIVE: Wikileaks Editor in chief holds press briefing on Assange's "new criminal case"

Streamed live on Apr 10, 2019

Ruptly is live from London on Wednesday, April 10, as Wikileaks Editor-in-chief Kristinn Hrafnsson holds a press briefing on a "new, unexpected, criminal case involving Julian Assange", alongside the former Consul of Ecuador to London, Fidel Narvaez, and human rights lawyer ​and barrister Jennifer Robinson.



The WikiLeaks founder first moved into the Ecuadorian embassy in London in 2012, in order to avoid extradition to Sweden on sexual assault allegations. While that investigation was dropped by the judiciary, Assange still faces charges in the UK for violating bail conditions while fleeing, as well as the possibility of extradition to the United States for publishing sensitive government information on the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.



Reports of Assange's possible expulsion from the Ecuadorian Embassy in London came via WikiLeaks just days after Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno accused him of repeatedly breaching the conditions of his asylum. Ecuador has denied the reports Assange is to be expelled.



