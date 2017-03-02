Plant material being used to extend shelf life of fruit and vegetables

Published on Mar 2, 2017

In our new series Real Food, we're exploring the evolving way food is produced, sourced and distributed. A California startup called Apeel Sciences says its product can extend the life of fruits and vegetables by up to five times. Ben Tracy reports on why it's being touted as the biggest revolution since refrigeration.



