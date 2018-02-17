Empire Files: War With North Korea - Propaganda vs. Reality

Published on Feb 17, 2018

On top of overtly genocidal threats, the Trump Administration has announced new terms: that they "will never accept a nuclear North Korea." But, the Democratic Peoples' Republic of Korea already has nuclear weapons. Does that mean a war is imminent?



While the bipartisan warmongering is receiving no push-back from the mainstream media, Abby Martin interviews Tim Shorrock--journalist and expert on US-Korea relations--to learn what is left out of the debate and the potential cost of a new war.



FOLLOW // @EmpireFiles // @AbbyMartin // @telesurenglish



LIKE // https://www.facebook.com/TheEmpireFiles