MX Linux 17, Mozilla's Mistake, AMD Open-Sourcing Driver, & Net Neutrality | This Week in Linux 18

Published on Dec 18, 2017

On this episode of This Week in Linux, we talk about the recent FCC decision to rollback Net Neutrality Rules. We check out some application news for GIMP, Firejail, mutt email client and more. Distro news from MX Linux, Kubuntu and Q4OS. Then we check out some Linux Gaming news including some Rocket League bugs.





Segment Index:

00:44 = FCC Repeals Net Neutrality Rules - (╯°□°）╯︵ ┻━┻

02:10 = GIMP 2.9.8 Released - https://www.gimp.org/news/2017/12/12/...

04:27 = firejail 0.9.52 Released - https://firejail.wordpress.com/downlo...

05:33 = KDE Applications 17.12 Released - https://www.kde.org/announcements/ann...

06:33 = Kdenlive 17.12.0 Released - https://kdenlive.org/2017/12/kdenlive...

07:41 = KDE Donation Drive - https://www.kde.org/fundraisers/yeare...

07:59 = mutt 1.9.2 Released - http://www.mutt.org/

08:51 = Mozilla's Mr Robot Looking Glass Mistake - https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/...

11:15 = MX Linux 17 Release - https://mxlinux.org/mx-17-released-de...

12:33 = Kubuntu Testing Changes to Default Design - https://kubuntu.org/news/testing-a-sw...

15:51 = feren OS Reaches 100,000 Downloads - https://ferenos.weebly.com/blog/thank...

17:02 = Q4OS Linux Gets a New Debonaire Look - http://www.q4os.org/forum/viewtopic.p...

18:18 = KDE's Randa Meetings 2017 - https://dot.kde.org/2017/12/11/randa-...

19:56 = Patreon Cancels Their New Fee Policy - https://blog.patreon.com/not-rolling-...

22:09 = Steam Client Updated - http://store.steampowered.com/news/35...

23:30 = Ataribox Pre-Order Plan Officially Paused - https://ataribox.com/

24:58 = Rocket League's 'Frosty Fest' Event - https://www.rocketleague.com/news/fro...

27:01 = System76 Releases Their New HiDPI Daemon - http://blog.system76.com/post/1683400...

28:07 = Bolt for Thunderbolt 3 Security on Linux - https://christian.kellner.me/2017/12/...

29:51 = AMD Released Open-Source Vulkan Driver - https://gpuopen.com/gaming-product/vu...

31:07 = systemd 236 Released - https://github.com/systemd/systemd

32:19 = Outro & Apology for Delay