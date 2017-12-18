MX Linux 17, Mozilla's Mistake, AMD Open-Sourcing Driver, & Net Neutrality | This Week in Linux 18

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
Published on Dec 18, 2017
http://tuxdigital.com/linuxiseverywhere || https://patreon.com/tuxdigital On this episode of This Week in Linux, we talk about the recent FCC decision to rollback Net Neutrality Rules. We check out some application news for GIMP, Firejail, mutt email client and more. Distro news from MX Linux, Kubuntu and Q4OS. Then we check out some Linux Gaming news including some Rocket League bugs. All that and much more.