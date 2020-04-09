The Weeknd Says Usher TOOK Something From Him!

Published on Apr 9, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



#TheWeeknd #Usher #AfterHours



The Weeknd just called out Usher for copying something of his and fans are chiming in with their thoughts!



What’s up everyone it’s Sussan Mourad here with Clever News in my Clevver home studio and alright, let’s get into this music masters drama shall we?



To bring us all up to speed real quick, recently The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, dropped his fourth studio album and fans have some thoughts.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad