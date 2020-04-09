#TheWeeknd #Usher #AfterHours

The Weeknd Says Usher TOOK Something From Him!

Clevver News
4.66M
936 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Apr 9, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#TheWeeknd #Usher #AfterHours

The Weeknd just called out Usher for copying something of his and fans are chiming in with their thoughts!

What’s up everyone it’s Sussan Mourad here with Clever News in my Clevver home studio and alright, let’s get into this music masters drama shall we?

To bring us all up to speed real quick, recently The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, dropped his fourth studio album and fans have some thoughts.


For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to