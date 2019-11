Published on Nov 19, 2019

Arina and Dina Averina are twins, best friends, and rivals, and they are Russia's latest Rhythmic Gymnastics Stars. We interviewed both of them, to find out what the Averina Twins have in common and what is the difference between them.



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOlympic



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com