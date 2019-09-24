The Syria you won’t see: Max Blumenthal on visiting Damascus after the proxy war

Published on Sep 24, 2019

Pushback with Aaron Maté



The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal discusses his reporting trip to Damascus in the aftermath of Syria's proxy war. He interviewed residents who were caught between Western and Gulf-backed extremist insurgents and the Syrian government’s war to retake territory, and who now struggle to recover under a US-led economic blockade.



"They want to attack and intimidate people from the West who want to have cultural and personal contact with Syrians in the area where most Syrians live," Blumenthal says. "I went there and I took that opportunity to have contact with them because I’ll take any reasonable opportunity to break the media blockade in countries targeted with regime change, and to show my fellow citizens what’s on the other side of the corporate media and the US national security state’s information war."



Guest: Max Blumenthal, Editor of The Grayzone and author of "The Management of Savagery."



Video by Ben Norton



