Best ever Balance Beam dismounts in Olympic history | Top Moments

Published on Mar 6, 2020

The dismount at the end is the most nail-biting moment of every Balance Beam Routine. Enjoy this look back at the Top 10 Best Balance Beam dismounts at the Summer Olympics and see what these Artistic Gymnasts are capable of doing on this 125 centimetres high, 500 centimetres long, and only 10 centimetres wide apparatus!



10) Giulia Steingruber (SUI) - London 2012

9) Svetlana Khorkina (RUS) - Athens 2004

8) Alexandra Eremua (ROM) - Athens 2004

7) Shannon Miller (USA) - Atlanta 1996

6) Natalia Shaposhnikova (RUS) - Moscow 1980

5) Mari Kosuge (JPN) - Barcelona 1992

4) Wenjing Bi (CHN) - Atlanta 1996

3) Tatiana Gutsu (UKR) - Barcelona 1992

2) Yelena Produnova (RUS) - Sydney 2000

1) Carly Patterson (USA) - Athens 2004



