Luke Rudkowski Interview - Hong Kong Violence, US Meddling & The People Caught In Between

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Premiered Sep 4, 2019
Joining me today is Luke Rudkowski from We Are Change, one of the few journalists left today still willing get out there on the ground, putting himself in danger, to cover the stories that would have otherwise been consumed only with mainstream media regurgitated government taking points. Luke recently went to Hong Kong to find out the truth of the situation, and of course share that truth with us.
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."