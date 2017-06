Published on Jun 2, 2017

What do Olympic Speed Skaters do in their free time when the ice melts? Like everyone else, some take holidays, even if that brings the back to the Olympic mindset. Join Sugar Todd in her trip to the birthplace of the Olympic Games, Greece.



Check out more of Sugar Todd's Road to Pyeongchang 2018: https://goo.gl/z38Ltb



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5