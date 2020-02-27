#loganpaul #jakepaul #zaynmalik

Logan Paul EXPOSES Video Of Jake's Feud With Zayn Malik!

Clevver News
4.63M
1,730 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Feb 27, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews
#loganpaul #jakepaul #zaynmalik

Logan Paul just exposed his brother Jake after his altercation with Zayn Malik, showing actual footage of Jake harassing Zayn outside his hotel room… the truth has officially come out! Apparently what happens within the Paul family, doesn’t exactly stay in the Paul family.The Internet was shocked (and mostly confused) the night Jake Paul took to Twitter late last weekend in a now-deleted tweet taking aim at Zayn for being ‘rude’ to him.Both Zayn and Jake were in Las Vegas to watch the highly anticipated Wilder vs. Fury boxing match, and just so happened to cross paths sometime throughout the night.

For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to