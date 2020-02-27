Logan Paul EXPOSES Video Of Jake's Feud With Zayn Malik!

Logan Paul just exposed his brother Jake after his altercation with Zayn Malik, showing actual footage of Jake harassing Zayn outside his hotel room… the truth has officially come out! Apparently what happens within the Paul family, doesn’t exactly stay in the Paul family.The Internet was shocked (and mostly confused) the night Jake Paul took to Twitter late last weekend in a now-deleted tweet taking aim at Zayn for being ‘rude’ to him.Both Zayn and Jake were in Las Vegas to watch the highly anticipated Wilder vs. Fury boxing match, and just so happened to cross paths sometime throughout the night.