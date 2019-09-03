Skip navigation
Sign in
Search
Loading...
Close
This video is unavailable.
Watch Queue
Queue
Watch Queue
Queue
Remove all
Disconnect
The next video is starting
stop
Loading...
Watch Queue
Queue
__count__/__total__
YouTube Premium
Loading...
Get YouTube without the ads.
Working...
Skip trial
1 month free
Find out why
Close
LIVE: Hong Kong police hold press briefing
New China TV
Loading...
Unsubscribe from New China TV?
Cancel
Unsubscribe
Working...
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
478K
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Add to
Want to watch this again later?
Sign in to add this video to a playlist.
Sign in
Share
Report
Need to report the video?
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Sign in
More
Add translations
16
Like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
17
4
Don't like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
5
Loading...
Loading...
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Started streaming 71 minutes ago
LIVE: Hong Kong police hold a press briefing.
Category
News & Politics
Show more
Show less
Hide chat
Show chat
Autoplay
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.
Up next
🔴 Steve Bannon's Warning On China Trade War (w/ Kyle Bass) | Real Vision Classics
- Duration: 54:01.
Real Vision Finance
1,396,080 views
54:01
Live Now | Chinese Officials newser on Hong Kong | Labour strike after Carrie Lam news Conference
News Update Live
59 watching
Live now
Made in the U.S.A.
- Duration: 8:20.
CBS Sunday Morning
138,929 views
New
8:20
Civil Liberties and the Presidency: Andrew Yang
- Duration: 1:09:03.
unhlaw
48,408 views
New
1:09:03
🔴 Exiled Chinese Billionaire's Accusations of China (w/ Guo Wengui & Kyle Bass) | RV Classics
- Duration: 52:48.
Real Vision Finance
928,446 views
New
52:48
Whitehouse insiders reveal damning allegations against Donald Trump | 60 Minutes Australia
- Duration: 19:51.
60 Minutes Australia
161,853 views
New
19:51
The Collapse of the American Empire?
- Duration: 27:43.
The Agenda with Steve Paikin
2,981,981 views
27:43
🔴 Will The Hong Kong Protests Result In Civil War? (w/ TL Tsim) | Real Vision Classics
- Duration: 21:34.
Real Vision Finance
191,760 views
New
21:34
Local 10's Jenise Fernandez reports live from the eye of Hurricane Dorian
- Duration: 15:55.
WPLG Local 10
391,380 views
New
15:55
City of the Future: Singapore – Full Episode | National Geographic
- Duration: 44:25.
National Geographic
3,945,256 views
44:25
Exiled Chinese Billionaire Uses YouTube To Wage A War On Corruption (HBO)
- Duration: 7:59.
VICE News
2,570,511 views
7:59
LIVE: South Korean president arrives in Pyongyang for inter-Korean summit
- Duration: 23:21.
New China TV
5,923,378 views
23:21
BOBRISKY Runs Away Heartbroken After Police Shut Down His 19 Million Birthday Bash
- Duration: 5:20.
African Glitz TV
80,577 views
New
5:20
Bernie Sanders Gets Fooled By China Propaganda
- Duration: 13:04.
China Uncensored
108,464 views
New
13:04
Watch Sky News live
Sky News
12,299 watching
Live now
China's Strategy Against Trump and America: Trade War, Huawei, 5G—Gen. Robert Spalding
- Duration: 42:12.
American Thought Leaders - The Epoch Times
359,372 views
42:12
FULL CAPACITY: Presidential candidate Andrew Yang gets big crowd in NH
- Duration: 50:10.
FOX 10 Phoenix
269,169 views
50:10
Who is Guo Wengui?(A brief introduction with English subtitlesV2.1）
- Duration: 7:22.
林冲
62,231 views
7:22
President Xi Jinping arrives in Hong Kong
- Duration: 28:19.
New China TV
125,933 views
28:19
The Realities Of Trump's Trade War | VICE on HBO
- Duration: 27:26.
VICE News
2,829,482 views
27:26
Language:
English
Location:
United States
Restricted Mode:
Off
History
Help
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
About
Press
Copyright
Creators
Advertise
Developers
Terms
Privacy
Policy & Safety
Send feedback
Test new features
Loading...
Working...
Sign in
to add this to Watch Later
Add to
Loading playlists...