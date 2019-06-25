Rapinoe double sinks Spain as USA march on | Women’s World Cup Daily

Published on Jun 25, 2019

Megan Rapinoe bagged a brace from the spot as USA saw off Spain while a dynamic Sweden side edged past Canada in a tightly-contested encounter in Paris. The Round of 16 has already delivered and there's still one matchday to come before it's quarter-finals time at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019!



Tatiyana and Nabil will be here every day, bringing you the ultimate World Cup experience. All the goals, all the action and all the excitement! #WWCDAILY #DareToShine #FIFAWWC



