Paraguay v Switzerland [Highlights] - FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Paraguay 2019™

FIFATV
8.27M
808 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Nov 23, 2019

Switzerland defeated hosts Paraguay 7-6 after extra time to book their place in the knockout stage while simultaneously ending Paraguay’s hopes of moving on past the group stage.

Follow all the action from Paraguay across FIFA's platforms:
👉 http://www.youtube.com/FIFA
👉 https://www.facebook.com/fifabeachsoc...
👉 https://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup
👉 https://twitter.com/FIFAcom
👉 https://www.fifa.com/beachsoccerworldcup

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to