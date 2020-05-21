Jeffree Star Responds To 'Cremated' BACKLASH!

Published on May 21, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



#JeffreeStar #JeffreeStarCosmetics #CrematedPalette



Jeffree Star has spoken out and is reacting to the backlash he’s received over his newest, controversial palette which is called “Cremated.”



What’s up? It’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and if you’ve been on social media this week, you’ve likely seen some of the backlash Jeffree Star has been facing for his Cremated Palette coming out during this unprecedented time.



We all know that millions of people have been sick, thousands of people dying, and most of us are staying at home and isolating to help flatten the curve.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad