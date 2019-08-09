Will China “Intervene” in Hong Kong?

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
Published on Aug 9, 2019
China's gearing up for war in Hong Kong. A top official in charge of Hong Kong and Macau says China will step in if the Hong Kong government and Chief Executive Carrie Lam can't stop the protesters. Meanwhile, protesters have a laser light show and dance off! And yes, YouTube instantly demonetized this video, before we even put a title, description, tags, and before we even made it public!