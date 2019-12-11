St. Pope John Paul II HD

Published on Dec 11, 2019

Karol J. Wojtyla, known as John Paul II since his October 1978 election to the papacy, was born in Wadowice, a small city 50 kilometres from Cracow, on May 18, 1920. He was the second of two sons born to Karol Wojtyla and Emilia Kaczorowska. His mother died in 1929. His eldest brother Edmund, a doctor, died in 1932 and his father, a non-commissioned army officer died in 1941.



He made his First Holy Communion at age 9 and was confirmed at 18. Upon graduation from Marcin Wadowita high school in Wadowice, he enrolled in Cracow's Jagiellonian University in 1938 and in a school for drama.



The Nazi occupation forces closed the university in 1939 and young Karol had to work in a quarry (1940-1944) and then in the Solvay chemical factory to earn his living and to avoid being deported to Germany.



In 1942, aware of his call to the priesthood, he began courses in the clandestine seminary of Cracow, run by Cardinal Adam Stefan Sapieha, archbishop of Cracow. At the same time, Karol Wojtyla was one of the pioneers of the "Rhapsodic Theatre," also clandestine.



After the Second World War, he continued his studies in the major seminary of Cracow, once it had re-opened, and in the faculty of theology of the Jagiellonian University, until his priestly ordination in Cracow on November 1, 1946.



Soon after, Cardinal Sapieha sent him to Rome where he worked under the guidance of the French Dominican, Garrigou-Lagrange. He finished his doctorate in theology in 1948 with a thesis on the topic of faith in the works of St. John of the Cross. At that time, during his vacations, he exercised his pastoral ministry among the Polish immigrants of France, Belgium and Holland.



Support Catholic Online by Subscribing to our Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/c/catholiconl...



Learn more about St. Pope John Paul II: http://www.catholic.org/saints/saint....



More on Saints: http://www.catholic.org/saints/



Catholic Online Shopping: http://catholiconline.shopping/



[http://bit.ly/23eAKWb] St. Pope John Paul II Collection

[http://bit.ly/2665aeO] St. Pope John Paul II 14 Karat Gold Filled Pendant

[http://bit.ly/1WP6GAe] St. Pope John Paul II 14 Karat Gold Medal

[http://bit.ly/260B3ZU] St. Pope John Paul II Sterling Silver Pendant

[http://bit.ly/26660Iy] St. Pope John Paul II Italian Sterling Art

[http://bit.ly/1Q8Rkog] St. Pope John Paul II Genuine Walnut Keepsake Box



Light a Prayer Candle [http://bit.ly/1V6jjVj]



You Can Make a Difference Today - Donate Now [https://ycvf.org]