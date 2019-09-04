The Original Hot and Sour Soup, Wuxi-style (无锡酸辣汤)

Published on Sep 4, 2019

While hot and sour soup seems to don basically every takeout menu ever, it's actually a hyper-regional thing in China. It's popular in Taiwan, which's how it likely traveled West, and that Taiwan version appears to've been derived from this famed Wuxi snack.



Besides that, you do see Hot and Sour soup in pockets - Wuxi Hot & Sour can be found in Shanghai, there's a Shandong version of the dish (which can be found up North), and a northwestern version whose origins are even more perplexing. But regardless of history, it's... a really tasty soup.



