YouTuber Lia Marie Johnson SCARES Fans After Bizarre Instagram Live!

Published on Jan 3, 2020

Youtube star Lia Marie Johnson sent her fans into a panic after posting a disturbing live stream video that landed her in trouble with the police.



Hey guys, I’m Drew Dorsey with Clevver News and woah… not the ideal way to kick off the new year… But what exactly happened with the 23 year old content creator?



Earlier this week, Lia Marie started a livestream video on Instagram and fans immediately noticed she seemed VERY intoxicated while at a studio, apparently working on new music. She was slurring her words and acting erratically.



Lia spent the next several minutes talking with her fans about self love and singing various songs. Then things got real dicey.



Around the 10 minute mark of the livestream, Lia Marie starts talking to a man off screen. We can’t see him, but she removes her jacket and begins making out with the unknown man -- who some fans believed was her producer, although we don’t know that for sure. Lia Marie never identified him.



As the kissing went on, fans started to feel a little uneasy about what they were witnessing. One person wrote: “This feels wrong.” Another added, “That wasn’t creepy at all.”



After several minutes of making out, Lia Marie pours herself more wine and chit chats with the man, who suddenly realizes they’ve been live on Instagram the whole time.



The man’s tone immediately changes in disbelief that the singer posted their kissing session. He says, “You can’t be on Instagram.”



Then, he grabs her phone saying, “You can’t be posting. That would be bad.”



While fans started pointing out how awkward the situation was getting, the man demanded Lia tell him the truth about whether or not they were live, and the stream abruptly ends.



But seconds later, Lia Marie again started a live video, and fans were immediately concerned about her wellbeing -- especially since they couldn’t see the Youtuber, only what appeared to be commercials. Then this. A quick glimpse of the mystery man.



The video paused after this for several minutes leaving fans to only guess what was happening -- and they jumped to all kinds of scary conclusions. One person even speculated, “This dude is Harvey Weinstiening her.”



That’s when fans took to Twitter, asking the YouTube community for help. They tagged prominent content creators like Keemstar, who actually responded.



He wrote:

An anonymous source reached out to me from LA who was close to Lia Marie Johnson & said the poor girl was diagnosed schizophrenia. Claims when the girl mixes her meds with alcohol you get what we all seen. Sorce was in tears heartbroken over this. #DramaAlert #saveliamariejohnson



We don’t know if any of that is true, but the point is, Lia Marie’s incident scared a lot of people into taking action, which also included calling the police.



Later, Lia Marie jumped back onto instagram explaining that the police showed up, cuffed her, and detained her, although she didn’t disclose why. But she did have this message for her fans.



Lia Marie hasn’t posted anything since that video, which honestly is worrying fans even more. After all, this isn’t the first time the youtuber has acted erratically on Instagram.



After rising to fame through Youtube in 2007, Lia Marie starred in the Nickelodeon movie “Terry The Tomboy” in 2014. In 2015, she began her singing career.



But her career floundered a bit -- though she was signed with Capitol Records in 2016, Lia Marie hasn’t released much music. Some fans have reported that she is currently not signed to Capital Records.



In May 2019, fans were worried when she went live on instagram, crying to the camera:



At the end of the video, the singer said she was “not high” but did reveal she wanted to do drugs because her boyfriend thought she was crazy. Fans were left wondering if she was suffering from a mental breakdown.



And with the worrying live stream, those same fans are genuinely concerned for Lia Marie’s health.



A former costar posted this on Twitter:

“Listen, I’ve worked with Lia Marie Johnson and I’m incredibly concerned after watching the live that was posted with her producer. When I worked with Lia on a film a few years back, she was full of life, silly, friendly, and whip smart...It would be irresponsible to not call out what we’re seeing. I hope that someone takes this seriously as Lia said many alarming things throughout the video.”



Ok as troubling as this livestream was, what do you think about the situation and what was happening in that video?



