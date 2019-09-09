#MusicMonday

Yana Kudryavtseva's iconic Rhythmic Gymnastics performance at Rio 2016 | Music Monday

Ahead of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku, enjoy this look back at Yana Kudryavtseva's iconic Rhythmic Gymnastics performance to Piano Concerto No.23 - Adagio & Piano Concerto No. 21 - Andante by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart from the Summer Olympic Games 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Are you missing your favorite Olympic performance to music? Just let us know in the comments and we will add them to a future #MusicMonday!

