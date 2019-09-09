Yana Kudryavtseva's iconic Rhythmic Gymnastics performance at Rio 2016 | Music Monday

Published on Sep 9, 2019

Ahead of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku, enjoy this look back at Yana Kudryavtseva's iconic Rhythmic Gymnastics performance to Piano Concerto No.23 - Adagio & Piano Concerto No. 21 - Andante by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart from the Summer Olympic Games 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.



Are you missing your favorite Olympic performance to music? Just let us know in the comments and we will add them to a future #MusicMonday!



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOlympic



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com