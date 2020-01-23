Finn Wolfhard Talks 'STRANGER THINGS' Season 4 & New Horror Film 'THE TURNING'!

Published on Jan 23, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



What’s up guys? It’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and I don’t know about you but I love a good horror movie and clearly so does Finn Wolfhard!



When it comes to films, first he starred in ‘IT’ and now he’s in the equally scary, ghost story psychological-thriller horror film, ‘The Turning’. We got to sit down with Finn and chat all about his new movie, and don’t worry. I also asked him about Stranger Things Season 4. We’ll get to that.



But first let’s talk about ‘The Turning’.



The movie takes us to a VERY creepy estate in the Maine countryside. Like the kind of spooky mansion that I would turn my car around and drive the other way if I saw it.



But in the movie the newly appointed nanny Kate AKA Mackenzie Davis, did exactly the opposite of that.



She went in full force and was in charge of caring for two disturbed orphans, Flora and Miles AKA Brooklynn Prince and Finn Wolfhard.



Quickly though, Kate discovers that both the children and the house have some dark and twisted secrets.



And things are definitely not exactly how they originally seemed.



Without giving anything away that you won’t be able to get from the trailer, Kate starts to believe that the kids are haunted by evil spirits and this belief leads her to try to rescue the children from these dark forces. But the whole movie keeps you guessing just how much of what your seeing is real… or is it something else.



It’s seriously spooky and as someone who’s seen it, I can guarantee you’ll be on the edge of your seat the whole time!



Finn who plays Miles Fairchild, one of the orphaned children, is wealthy, entitled, moody and unpredictable, and Finn is an absolute natural in this role. We got to get Finn’s view on the character he plays.



Someone else who had their take on Finn’s character Miles was Mackenzie Davis, who plays Miles and Flora’s Nanny, Kate Madell.

And I must say, Mackenzie absolutely steals the show in this role. You can honestly feel her fear as you watch the story unfold…





Whew ok I’m still coming down from that moment.



Anyway, when describing Finn’s character and her character's relationship with him, Mackenzie said this:



And we also heard from the incredibly talented Brooklynn Prince, who plays the sweet young sister of Miles, Flora and on her relationship with her big brother.



And while on the subject of scary things, of course we couldn’t sit down with Finn and not try our luck with getting any clues about the next season Stranger Things…. Don’t worry, I got you.



Well you know what, we expect to know too!



Well we don’t really EXPECT to know, but come on, we would love to know. Even the slightest little tidbit. So you know what, we actually took Finn’s advice on this one and so sure enough, I was lucky enough to come across a couple more cast members from Stranger Things this last week on the 2020 SAG Awards red carpet! So I thought, you know what? I’m gonna shoot my shot.



Now if you’ve watched the series you couldn’t miss Andrey Ivchenko who plays Grigori in Season 3.

Seriously like you couldn’t miss him, he was that creepy, terminator-esque Russian guy threatening everyone, creeping around and kind of knocking a lot of people out...



I also got to chat with Francesca Reale who plays Heather Holloway who played Billie’s girlfriend and she was essentially the flayed zombie queen.



Although we know her fate from the end of Season 3, I even tried to see if she knew anything more about next season…



Alas, it looks like we’re just going to have to wait till it gets closer to filming and / or the release date to get more details.



But at least we don’t need to wait a second longer to see Finn playing in another spooky role. ‘The Turning’ is definitely a flick that you NEED to add to your watchlist and if you like horror movies with a lot of suspense and madness with incredible actors, this one is for you!



But I want to know what you guys think about all of this. Are you brave enough to see The Turning? And are you excited to see Finn in another spooky role?



Also, what do you think is going to happen in Stranger things season 4? Drop some predictions down below.



After that, be sure to hit that subscribe button and click that bell so you don’t miss any of our new stories. Then click right over here for more entertainment news.



Thanks for hanging out with me here on Clevver News, I’m Sussan Mourad and have a great day.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad