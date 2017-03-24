Stephen Hawking's New Voice | Comic Relief Originals

Published on Mar 24, 2017

Stephen Hawking has had the same trademark voice for 30 years and has now decided it's time for a change. Watch him view the audition tapes from hopeful celebrities...



Written by Daniel Audritt, Kat Butterfield, Jon Aird and the cast.



Subscribe ► http://bit.ly/1gXbQkj

Visit Us ► http://comicrelief.com

Facebook ► https://facebook.com/comicrelief

Twitter ► https://twitter.com/comicrelief

-------------------------------------------

Thanks for all your support - sharing the video and leaving a comment is always appreciated. Please respect each other in the comments!



Donate: https://www.comicrelief.com/donate

Our mission is to drive positive change through the power of entertainment.



© Comic Relief 2017. Registered charity 326568 (England/Wales); SC039730 (Scotland)