Stephen Hawking's New Voice | Comic Relief Originals

Stephen Hawking has had the same trademark voice for 30 years and has now decided it's time for a change. Watch him view the audition tapes from hopeful celebrities...Written by Daniel Audritt, Kat Butterfield, Jon Aird and the cast.
