Next Stop...Tokyo 2020! | Around PyeongChang

Published on Feb 26, 2018

The Olympic Winter Games 2018 in PyeongChang have come and gone, and Nicklas is having a hard time adjusting...but wait...the Summer Games in 2020 are only two years away! Next stop: Tokyo!

Follow Nicklas, Olympic fan, and world traveler as he answers frequently asked questions around The Games and their host PyeonChang, South Korea.

