MBS’s Removal ‘Just A Question Of Time’ – Fmr Pentagon official

Published on Oct 31, 2018
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman finds his carefully managed reputation in ruins due to his perceived hand in the gruesome death of journalist Jamal Kashoggi. Now, Prince Ahmad bin Abdulaziz - an uncle and consistent critic of MBS - is returning from exile with a private security detail (provided by US and UK). What is he intending? Former Pentagon official Michael Maloof shares his wisdom and expertise.