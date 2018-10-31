MBS’s Removal ‘Just A Question Of Time’ – Fmr Pentagon official

RT America
646K
190,842 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Oct 31, 2018

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman finds his carefully managed reputation in ruins due to his perceived hand in the gruesome death of journalist Jamal Kashoggi. Now, Prince Ahmad bin Abdulaziz - an uncle and consistent critic of MBS - is returning from exile with a private security detail (provided by US and UK). What is he intending? Former Pentagon official Michael Maloof shares his wisdom and expertise.


Find RT America in your area: http://rt.com/where-to-watch/
Or watch us online: http://rt.com/on-air/rt-america-air/

Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTAmerica
Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_America

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to