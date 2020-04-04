How recovery sparks hope for last "off-limits" town of Fukushima | Aftershocks

Olympic
4.35M
288 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Apr 4, 2020

Born and raised in Futaba, Olympic cyclist Kazunari Watanabe embarks on a personal journey to visit his home town for the first time since the earthquake.

In the aftermath of a devastating earthquake, sports teams and athletes are helping their nation to heal: https://oly.ch/Aftershock

Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔
http://oly.ch/Subscribe

Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to