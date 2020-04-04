How recovery sparks hope for last "off-limits" town of Fukushima | Aftershocks

Published on Apr 4, 2020

Born and raised in Futaba, Olympic cyclist Kazunari Watanabe embarks on a personal journey to visit his home town for the first time since the earthquake.



In the aftermath of a devastating earthquake, sports teams and athletes are helping their nation to heal: https://oly.ch/Aftershock



