How recovery sparks hope for last "off-limits" town of Fukushima | Aftershocks

Born and raised in Futaba, Olympic cyclist Kazunari Watanabe embarks on a personal journey to visit his home town for the first time since the earthquake.In the aftermath of a devastating earthquake, sports teams and athletes are helping their nation to heal: https://oly.ch/AftershockSubscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔http://oly.ch/SubscribeVisit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com
