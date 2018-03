Published on Mar 9, 2018

Jamie Anderson showed a huge run in tough conditions on a tough course at the Women's Slopestyle in PyeongChang 2018. With her great performance, the US Snowboarder was able to defend her title from the Winter Games in Sochi and the Slopestyle gold will not be her only medal at the Winter Games 2018.



