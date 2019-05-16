Sichuan Tofu Rice, Douhuafan, from scratch (豆花饭)

Published on May 16, 2019

Douhuafan! One of our favorite dishes, and what I strongly believe to be the best tofu dish on the planet.



The basic idea of this is to make a meal out of it - top some white rice with fresh homemade Sichuan-style Douhua, smother each bite with spicy chili sauce, and drink the tofu liquid as a soup. It's a great dish - if you love tofu, you'll love it - if you don't like tofu, you'll still really like it.



Vegetarian friendly, too. And with the exception of that Mujiangzi oil, basically everything should be very available in the West. If opting for lemongrass oil, use common sense when cooking with essential oils - no more than a couple drops, and be sure to buy from a source you trust (there's a lot of garbage essential oils out there). If you're concerned, you could alternatively add a bit of lemongrass syrup instead (the sort used to flavor mixed drinks), which unlike essential oils are actually regulated by the FDA.



