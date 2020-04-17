PROOF China Covered Up Coronavirus | Thai-China Meme War

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
Published on Apr 17, 2020
New revelations the Chinese Communist Party at the highest level, including Xi Jinping, new about the coronavirus well before they warned the public. And they knew human to human transmission was highly likely, even as they told the World Health Organization the opposite. Meanwhile, a meme war between Thailand and China goes all out, as the Virgin Wumao and Chad Thai go toe to toe. Meanwhile, Wisconsin State Senator Roger Roth gets an unusual request from the Chinese consulate. That and more on his week's China news headlines!