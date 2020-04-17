#coronavirus

PROOF China Covered Up Coronavirus | Thai-China Meme War

China Uncensored
1.2M
24,426 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Apr 17, 2020

New revelations the Chinese Communist Party at the highest level, including Xi Jinping, new about the coronavirus well before they warned the public. And they knew human to human transmission was highly likely, even as they told the World Health Organization the opposite. Meanwhile, a meme war between Thailand and China goes all out, as the Virgin Wumao and Chad Thai go toe to toe. Meanwhile, Wisconsin State Senator Roger Roth gets an unusual request from the Chinese consulate. That and more on his week's China news headlines!

YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!
https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored

We also accept bitcoin!
http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/

Make sure to share this video with your friends!
______________________________
Subscribe for updates:
https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensor...

______________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensored
Instagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensored

or check out the China Unscripted Podcast!
https://youtube.com/chinaunscripted
______________________________
© All Rights Reserved.

#coronavirus
covid 19 coronavirus update sars economy coronavirus outbreak

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to