Turkish bookstore gifts online buyers Chinese doctor's book on COVID-19

Published on May 4, 2020

A bookstore in Turkey's Istanbul has decided to gift everyone who makes an online order a Chinese doctor's book on COVID-19.

Istanbul Bookstore, owned by the city's municipality, selected the book as a gift for its customers during these quarantine days.

Prevention and Control of COVID-19 was written by Zhang Wenhong, who leads an expert team to fight the epidemic in Shanghai.

It provides useful guidance on the prevention and control of the virus in different places such as homes, outdoors and workplaces.