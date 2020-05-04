Turkish bookstore gifts online buyers Chinese doctor's book on COVID-19

New China TV
862K
230 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on May 4, 2020

A bookstore in Turkey's Istanbul has decided to gift everyone who makes an online order a Chinese doctor's book on COVID-19.
Istanbul Bookstore, owned by the city's municipality, selected the book as a gift for its customers during these quarantine days.
Prevention and Control of COVID-19 was written by Zhang Wenhong, who leads an expert team to fight the epidemic in Shanghai.
It provides useful guidance on the prevention and control of the virus in different places such as homes, outdoors and workplaces.

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to