Published on Jun 29, 2019

Beijing's new mega airport, Beijing Daxing International Airport, is nearing completion and is slated to open for business in September. The airport, set to be one of the world's largest aviation hubs, is designed to accommodate a whopping 120 million passengers a year.



Here's a quick sneak peek into the new gateway to China.



Subscribe to us on YouTube: https://goo.gl/lP12gA



Download our APP on Apple Store (iOS): https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/cctvn...



Download our APP on Google Play (Android): https://play.google.com/store/apps/de...



Follow us on:



Website: https://www.cgtn.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChinaGlobalT...

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cgtn/?hl=zh-cn

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CGTNOfficial

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/CGTNOfficial/

Tumblr: http://cctvnews.tumblr.com/

Weibo: http://weibo.com/cctvnewsbeijing

Tiktok: https://m.tiktok.com/h5/share/usr/659...

Douyin: https://www.youtube.com/redirect?q=ht...