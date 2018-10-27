Delhi's Air Quality Deteriorates, Slides Towards 'Severe'

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
Published on Oct 27, 2018
Air quality in the national capital is gradually inching towards the 'severe' category, largely due to stubble-burning in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana. The Central Pollution Control Board recorded the overall Air Quality Index of Delhi at 341. The highest AQI of this season was recorded on Friday at 361.
